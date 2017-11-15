Mark Nelsen, along with Wayne Garcia, cooks up his family's fruit cake

For this edition of "My Favorite Dish," FOX 12's Mark Nelsen and Wayne Garcia teamed up for dessert.
Together, Mark and Wayne cooked up a Nelsen family classic: a fruit cake.
Here's the full recipe:
Fruit Cake From Barbara Nelsen
Makes 2 regular-size loaf pans
INGREDIENTS
3/4 cup MILK
1 lb. SMALL MARSHMALLOWS
1 pt. MIXED CANDIED FRUIT (should include colored cherries)
1 lb. GRAHAM CRACKERS
1 lb. RAISINS (Golden)
4 cups NUTS (whole) mix of Brazil/Almonds is best
Sprinkles SHERRY and/or FRUIT JUICE
DO AHEAD
Prepare pans, lined with wax paper. Cris-cross it since you’ll wrap the “loaves” when finishing.
Crush graham crackers with rolling pin or food processor
Have all other ingredients ready to go
Scald mild in pan with thick bottom
Add marshmallows, cook until melted, stirring constantly, then remove from heat
Mix: Crumbs, raisins, candied fruit & nuts
Add hot mixture and stir it all together
Press into pans
Wrap (lightly so wax paper doesn’t stick), then cover with aluminum foil, keep cool.
Once a week drizzle some of the juice/sherry
Age at least 4 weeks.
OTHER TIPS
Don’t double…way too much to stir. It’s real thick at the end.
Mom mixed with hands, but just fine with a heavy duty wood spoon.
Push into pans with same spoon, much cleaner than using hands.
For Christmas, need to start before Thanksgiving!
