Mark Nelsen, along with Wayne Garcia, cooks up his family's fruit cake

For this edition of "My Favorite Dish," FOX 12's Mark Nelsen and Wayne Garcia teamed up for dessert.

Together, Mark and Wayne cooked up a Nelsen family classic: a fruit cake.

Here's the full recipe:

Fruit Cake From Barbara Nelsen

Makes 2 regular-size loaf pans

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup MILK

1 lb. SMALL MARSHMALLOWS

1 pt. MIXED CANDIED FRUIT (should include colored cherries)

1 lb. GRAHAM CRACKERS

1 lb. RAISINS (Golden)

4 cups NUTS (whole) mix of Brazil/Almonds is best

Sprinkles SHERRY and/or FRUIT JUICE

DO AHEAD

Prepare pans, lined with wax paper. Cris-cross it since you’ll wrap the “loaves” when finishing.

Crush graham crackers with rolling pin or food processor

Have all other ingredients ready to go

Scald mild in pan with thick bottom

Add marshmallows, cook until melted, stirring constantly, then remove from heat

Mix: Crumbs, raisins, candied fruit & nuts

Add hot mixture and stir it all together

Press into pans

Wrap (lightly so wax paper doesn’t stick), then cover with aluminum foil, keep cool.

Once a week drizzle some of the juice/sherry

Age at least 4 weeks.

OTHER TIPS

Don’t double…way too much to stir. It’s real thick at the end.

Mom mixed with hands, but just fine with a heavy duty wood spoon.

Push into pans with same spoon, much cleaner than using hands.

For Christmas, need to start before Thanksgiving!

