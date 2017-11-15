Mother, daughter killed in motorhome fire in Yamhill County

Authorities say an Oregon woman and her 8-year-old daughter died when a motorhome caught fire.

The Yamhill Valley News-Register reports the fire began early Tuesday and engulfed the home south of Amity.

Capt. Chris Ray of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office identified the mother as 37-year-old Honey Cosgrove. The Amity School District said the girl was a third-grader.

The school district said on its Facebook page that several of the girl's siblings survived, and the district will be looking for ways to provide support in the weeks and months ahead. A posting from Amity Christian Church indicates the survivors included three girls and a boy.

Ray says the there's no evidence of foul play, but investigators have yet to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

Amity Fire Chief Bruce Hubbard says no smoke alarms were inside the home.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.