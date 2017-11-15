Police: Domestic violence suspect arrested after fighting with officers in Newport

A domestic violence suspect was arrested after fighting with officers in Newport, according to police.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Northwest Brook Street at 12:20 a.m. Monday.

Police said Trevor J. Hull was intoxicated and assaulted and verbally threatened the victim while holding a 5-month-old child.

Hull, 24, of Newport, resisted arrest and fought with officers, according to police, and was finally taken into custody after a lengthy struggle.

Officers said Hull continued to be combative after he was placed in handcuffs, including yelling, kicking the inside of a patrol car and headbutting a car window.

Hull was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, menacing, harassment, criminal mischief and assault on a public safety officer.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Newport Police Department at 541-574-3348 or text a tip to 541-270-7856.

