Ethics commission to fine former Oregon Gov. Kitzhaber $1,000 - KPTV - FOX 12

Ethics commission to fine former Oregon Gov. Kitzhaber $1,000

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
KPTV file image KPTV file image
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber has agreed with the state's ethics commission to pay a $1,000 fine for allegedly violating ethics codes by failing to publicly declare a potential conflict of interest and for claiming airline travel miles for personal use that accumulated while on official business during his tenure.

The agreement, made public Wednesday, is subject to final approval by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, which is meeting Friday in Salem.

As part of the agreement, the commission will drop further investigation into whether Cylvia Hayes used her relationship as Kitzhaber's fiancee to win contracts for her green-energy consulting business.

Kitzhaber, a Democrat, resigned in February 2015 over the allegations.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in June that the couple won't face criminal charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.