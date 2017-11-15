Forest Grove seeing increase in porch package thefts; suspect ca - KPTV - FOX 12

Forest Grove seeing increase in porch package thefts; suspect caught on camera

Surveillance released by Forest Grove Police Department. Surveillance released by Forest Grove Police Department.
FOREST GROVE, OR

The Forest Grove Police Department is asking people to be aware of a recent increase in porch package theft reports.

Officers released surveillance video Wednesday of one suspect who was caught on camera this week attempting to open a package outside a home.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact dispatchers at 503-629-0111.

“As always, the police department encourages people to take precautions when having packages delivered to their residence,” according to a statement from Forest Grove police.

