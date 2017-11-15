Forest Grove seeing increase in porch package thefts; suspect caught on camera

The Forest Grove Police Department is asking people to be aware of a recent increase in porch package theft reports.

Officers released surveillance video Wednesday of one suspect who was caught on camera this week attempting to open a package outside a home.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact dispatchers at 503-629-0111.

“As always, the police department encourages people to take precautions when having packages delivered to their residence,” according to a statement from Forest Grove police.

