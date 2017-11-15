FBI reward now up to $15K for sex trafficking suspect with ties to Portland, Seattle

The FBI has upped its reward to catch a wanted sex trafficking suspect with ties to Portland and Seattle.

Earlier this year, the FBI offered a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 29-year-old Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal.

This week, the FBI’s Portland Division increased the reward to as much as $15,000.

Curnal was indicted by a federal grand jury in Oregon in October 2016 on charges of sex trafficking of a child and transportation of a minor for the purposes of prostitution.

The indictment alleges that Curnal and Terrence T. Barnes drove an underage victim from Portland to Seattle as part of a sex trafficking operation.

Barnes was arrested in November 2016 in Nebraska.

Curnal has extensive ties to Seattle. FBI agents believe he may be currently living in that area.

Curnal is a black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him should not contact him directly and instead call 911, as Curnal should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI.

Anyone with other information about this case is asked to call the FBI in Portland at 503-224-4181 or in Seattle at 206-622-0460.

