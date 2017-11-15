Police: Woman with warrants arrested after chase, crash in Oregon City

A woman with multiple warrants was arrested after leading an officer on a chase and crashing her car in Oregon City, according to police.

An Oregon City Police Department officer attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation on Molalla Avenue at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the driver did not stop and led the officer on a chase that ended when the driver failed to negotiate a turn and crashed on South Center Street near Sunset Street.

The driver, 40-year-old Jennifer Michelle Ellery of Oregon City, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

After being treated and released, Ellery was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail. Police said she had a felony warrant out of Marion County for identity theft and a misdemeanor warrant out of Clackamas County for second-degree theft.

Ellery is also now charged with attempt to elude a police officer.

