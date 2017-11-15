Sheriff: Burglar caught hiding in Castle Rock closet; suspect said he was looking for food

A burglar was caught hiding in the closet of a Castle Rock home after grabbing guns and knives, according to police.

A homeowner was alerted to an intruder at his home by an app notification from his security system at around 8 a.m. Tuesday. The man was able to watch someone breaking into his home.

He called 911 and sent a screen shot to deputies.

Cowlitz County deputies and Castle Rock police arrived at the scene on the 200 block of Buland Drive and found a window that had been forced open and heard movement inside the house.

From his phone, the homeowner viewed the cameras in his home in real time and reported that several firearms had been moved. Deputies then called for a K-9 and the Lower Columbia SWAT team to respond.

SWAT members called for the suspect to give up, but there was no reply. A robot was sent in to search the home.

The SWAT team then entered the house and found the suspect hiding in a spare bedroom closet, according to deputies.

Robert J. DePriest, 31, of Castle Rock, was taken into custody on the charge of first-degree burglary. He also had an outstanding warrant.

Investigators said DePriest had picked up a rifle and a loaded .357 revolver in the home, along with several knives and two cell phones.

The rifle was found in the bedroom where DePriest was hiding, the pistol was found in the closet and the knives and cell phones were in DePriest’s pockets, according to deputies.

Deputies said DePriest told them he was just looking for food.

DePriest is not known by the homeowner.

