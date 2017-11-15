Sen. Sara Gelser files formal complaint, says Sen. Jeff Kruse harassed 16 women

An Oregon state senator has filed a formal complaint against a male senator over allegations of sexual harassment and is demanding his expulsion from the Oregon Senate.

In a complaint filed Wednesday, Sen. Sara Gelser says Sen. Jeff Kruse touched her breasts, put his hand on her thigh, kissed her cheek and whispered in her ear so closely that he left her ear wet.

The Corvallis Democrat says at least 15 other women have come forward about the Roseburg Republican.

Gelser posted on Twitter last month that she had been the subject of Kruse's unwanted advances.

Senate President Peter Courtney has removed Kruse from his committee assignments and now says he will appoint an independent investigator.

Kruse has denied any impropriety. He didn't return a phone message left Wednesday.

Reporting by Gillian Flaccus

