Police: Man arrested after crashing twice in Salem with guns, drug items in stolen car

A Gresham man driving a stolen car hit two other cars as he tried to get away from officers in Salem, according to police.

A Salem officer attempted to stop a 1999 Toyota Corolla reported stolen out of Portland after receiving a report that it was near Wayside Terrace Northeast and 24th Place at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the stolen car went through a neighborhood, hit an oncoming Toyota Rav 4 on Portland Road and then struck a 2007 Honda Accord near Hayesville Drive Northeast.

The driver of the Toyota Rav 4 was not injured, but the driver of the Honda Accord was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect, Cameron Alex Stiles of Gresham, also had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. After Stiles is released from the hospital, police said he will be arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, felon in possession of a weapon, second-degree assault and attempting to elude an officer.

Police said firearms and drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

The investigation is continuing and officers said further charges are pending.

