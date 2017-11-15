Multnomah Co. judge delays decision on MAX stabbing suspect’s bail request

The man charged with stabbing three men and killing two of them on a MAX train earlier this year wants to get out of jail while his case is pending.

A two-hour bail hearing was held for Jeremy Christian in Portland Wednesday, though Multnomah County Judge Cheryl Albrecht did not come to any decision and said there is no timeline right now as for when that may happen.

Prosecutors, victims and the families affected by the attacked said they hope her answer is no.

The state called Portland Police Bureau homicide detective Michele Michaels to the stand Wednesday to testify about the events that unfolded on the max train that day.

Michaels went through the attack in great detail, causing some the victims and their families, including survivor Micah Fletcher, started sobbing and had to leave the room.

She said Christian stabbed the victims a total of 11 times in just the span of 11 seconds.

Ricky Best and Taliesian Namkai Meche were killed in the attack while Fletcher suffered serious injuries.

After Christian was arrested nearby, prosecutors said he made statements in the back of a police car, admitting to what he had just done.

Prosecutors claim Christian said he “could die in prison a happy man” knowing that he “stabbed the two (expletives) in the neck,” adding “I hope they all die.”

In a later police interview, investigators claim he said the victims “signed their own death warrants, and I don’t feel bad about that at all.”

The defense didn’t call any witnesses Wednesday but said the security video taken on the MAX train and by other passengers “doesn’t tell the whole story.”

They are asking the judge to review portions of that video, as well as a report from a doctor who evaluated Christian, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges facing him, including aggravated murder.

While Christian has had some big outbursts in court before, there was no such show Wednesday. For now, he will remain locked up pending this decision and his trial.

