Family remembers woman, daughter killed in Yamhill County RV fire

An 8-year-old Yamhill County girl and her mother were killed early Tuesday morning after a motor home caught fire near Amity.

Amity Fire Chief Bruce Hubbard said crews were called to the home south of town around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Hubbard said he was one of the first firefighters there and found an RV on the property engulfed in flames.

Hubbard said fire crews knocked down the fire and found two people dead inside.

Patty Krull said her daughter, Honey Cosgrove, 37, and granddaughter, Nevaeh Applegate, were the victims.

Krull said her daughter had put her five children to bed in the motor home and she was inside a nearby house when the fire erupted.

“Her son woke up, came in in the middle of the night screaming the RV is on fire,” Krull said.

Krull, her husband, and Cosgrove ran out to try and put the blaze out with a fire extinguisher. Krull said she called 911 and went back in the house to put on shoes.

She said Nevaeh’s older sister was helping her out when the eight-year-old went back inside the RV.

“There were 11 brand new puppies in that RV,” Krull said. “Nevaeh went to get the puppies.”

Honey chased in after her.

“The gasses in the RV ignited and it was over just like that,” Krull said. “I’m proud of my daughter she gave her life for her children.”

Krull said the two were loving and caring people who were always smiling.

“Her whole face would just shine and she meant the world to me,” Krull said. “Nevaeh wanted to save some puppies, could I tell you anything else about a big heart in a little girl.”

The Amity School District posted on their Facebook page about the Nevaeh’s passing.

To our Amity family, This morning our school community lost a dear third grade girl and her mother to a home fire. This is a terrible tragedy that causes much pain and grief for their family and our students and staff. There are several siblings who survived the fire and will be dealing with this tremendous loss for a long time. We will be looking for ways to support these students and their family in whatever ways possible in the coming weeks and months.

Amity Christian Church has organized a donation drop off and a fund has been set up for the family at the First Federal Bank in Amity.

“My children can not have too many people loving them right now,” Krull said. “I feel so blessed that there are people who care in the world enough to help them because they need everything, they lost everything including a mother.”

A candlelight vigil for Honey and Nevaeh has been scheduled for Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Amity City Park.

