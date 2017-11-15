11-year-old boy marching 4,200 miles across America to raise awareness for diabetes

An 11-year-old boy who is marching across America to raise awareness for type 1 diabetes made a pit stop at the Moda Center Wednesday night.

Noah Barnes was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, a chronic condition in which the pancreas fails to produce little or no insulin, when he was 16 months old.

In 2016, Barnes told his parents that he wanted to do something for the hundreds of thousands of people who also suffer from type 1 diabetes, and came up with the idea to march across America.

Barnes and his family started their 4,200-mile march in Key West, Florida in January. They made their way over to the Pacific Northwest in November, which happens to be National Diabetes Awareness Month.

On Wednesday, Barnes stopped by the Moda Center to watch his first ever NBA game. He got to meet Evan Turner, who has several family members who are affected by type 2 diabetes.

"The fact that diabetes runs through his family is one thing, and I am the first diabetic in my family," said Barnes.

After walking across America for almost a year, Noah's March will end in Blaine, Washington on Dec. 9.

To learn more about Noah's March and follow the journey, visit https://www.noahsmarchfoundation.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/noahsmarch/

