Police investigating shooting in NE Portland, no injuries reported

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Portland Wednesday night.

The Portland Police Bureau said at 8 p.m. officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 13200 block of Northeast Shave Street. When officers arrived on scene they found evidence of gunfire.

Witnesses told police that a dark colored vehicle left the area after the gunshots were heard but it is unknown if the people inside the vehicle are involved in the shooting.

No victims were found at the scene or have arrived at any local hospitals. No suspects have been located.

The Gang Enforcement Team is assisting with the investigation.

According to police, this is the 100th major crime incident investigated by the Gang Enforcement Team in 2017.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

