Salem teen chases down woman stealing from his neighbor

A Houston-area sheriff said Wednesday he's concerned the driver of a truck displaying an expletive-filled message against President Donald Trump is creating a situation that could lead to confrontations with people offended by the sign.More >
A 17-year-old man ditched his slippers and ran after a burglar in the rain Tuesday night, all to help his neighbor.More >
The city's most recent report reveals from January to August of this year, crews removed nearly 2.4 million pounds of grease from sewer lines and that's based on its maintenance inspection program with restaurants alone.More >
TMZ is reporting 1960s cult leader Charles Manson is hospitalized in Bakersfield for an unspecified medical problem.More >
A Gresham man driving a stolen car hit two other cars as he tried to get away from officers in Salem, according to police.More >
A Vancouver man says he's struggling to sleep after a woman drove her car into his son's bedroom.More >
Keizer residents woke up to a scary sight early Wednesday morning when they saw graffiti threatening a school shooting, a bombing, and “Sandy Hook 2” scrawled on multiple properties.More >
Amazon is giving Whole Foods shoppers an early gift for the holidays. The grocer announced Wednesday it's slashing prices again, this time on several "holiday staples."More >
