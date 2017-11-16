Salem teen chases down woman stealing from his neighbor

A 17-year-old man ditched his slippers and ran after a burglar in the rain Tuesday night, all to help his neighbor.

Salem police said around 8:30 p.m. 30-year-old Marilyn Murillo broke into Brenda Fleming's apartment located in the 600 block of Thompson Avenue Northeast.

"I actually tried to grab her and stop her," said Fleming.

That's when Fleming's neighbor Cody Broughton heard her calls for help. He says his fight response kicked in.

"I saw the lady taking off down our driveway, so I kicked my slippers off and started running towards her," said Broughton.

Broughton says he and another neighbor chased Murillo around the block until they caught up to the suspect.

"She was saying, 'I do not want to get in trouble, I do not want to get in trouble' and I was like 'Just give me the bag and you won't get in trouble,'" explained Broughton.

Broughton was able to grab the bag, and then Murillo ran once again. He brought the bag back to police, where he says a K9 was able to trace Murillo's scent and track her down.

Murillo was taken into custody and lodged in the Marion County Jail. She has been charged with burglary in the first degree, theft in the third degree and violating probation.

Fleming says she owes everything to her neighbors and to the speedy teen who just wanted to help.

"It means that he was being very selfless, and he, at his age, it speaks a lot," said Fleming.

Fleming believes Murillo got in through an unlocked window. She told FOX 12 she plans on getting surveillance for her home and a gift for her young hero.

