Family, friends hold vigil for Longview teen killed in crash with log truck

A vigil was held Wednesday night for a Longview teen who was killed in a crash involving a log truck last week.

Family and friends gathered at R.A. Long High School to remember 19-year-old Tatum Tootoosis-Didier.

Tootoosis-Didier died last Friday when the car she was a passenger in turned in front of a log truck. The truck struck the car on the passenger side, taking both vehicles off the road and into the yard of a residence.

Oregon State Police said Tootoosis-Didier died at the scene.

Tootoosis-Didier's father says he loves and misses his daughter. He says the community has come together to support his family in this hard time and it has been helpful because he knows he's not alone.

"To the community, everyone who knew Tatum, you saved my life. You saved this family," said Jeremy Tootoosis-Didier. "I just can not express gratitude enough for everything they've done, it's incredible."

A YouCaring page has been set up to help Tootoosis-Didier's family.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.