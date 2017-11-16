Mt. Hood Meadows to open for preview weekend as more snow falls

Thanks to all of the snow falling Mount Hood Meadows will open up for a preview weekend.

Locals living in Government Camp said they have one request for visitors; be prepared.

“It’s dumping right now,” said Taras Kouian, a frequent snowboarder at Timberline.

It’s all good on Mount Hood after a healthy dose of snow. Now snow fanatics are itching to play in the powder.

“We all have the itch down here, everyone in Government Camp is just riding in their backyards,” said Vicka Mukhin, who works at Timberline.

But before anyone makes the trek up to the mountain, locals have one request.

“If you’re going off to grandmothers’ house then you better know what you’re doing,” said Jeff McAllester, who lives in Government Camp.

“You need to learn how to drive in the snow, get the feel for the snow,” said Kouian.

The current conditions are just a taste of what drivers are in for this winter. No lanes, just tracks.

“Early season, the roads are almost worse than they are mid-season,” said Cerise Barber.

Ladies at Mount Hood Brewing said they’ve already had a few close calls on the roads.

“Took a hard turn pretty much right around a corner. Spinning cookies onto oncoming traffic,” said Vicka Mukhin, who lives in Government Camp.

Some people call it doughnuts, others, call it cookies.

“We say cookies, doughnuts, whatever you like! I’m more of a cookies fan. He just did a quick U-turn, but his car completely spun around,” said Mukhin.

The Forest Service wants to remind all drivers that the small service roads on Mt. Hood don’t get touched by plows. When mapping out a route, people may want to think twice before listening to their trusty GPS. It may not notify them, but many side-roads will be impassible.

“The roads are really slick, especially right now being such early season, because the temps are still warm,” said Barber.

Anyone driving on a road with deep snow, the Forest Service says to stop and turn around. It also recommended to have an extra jacket, blankets, shovel water and snacks in the car.

