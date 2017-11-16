On the Go with Joe at Salem on Ice - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Salem on Ice

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

The cold weather is here to stay and the time is nice for ice in Salem.

Salem on Ice, the city’s only outdoor ice rink, opens to the public Saturday.

Anyone interested in skating at the rink, located at Riverfront City Park, can hit the ice any day between then and Jan. 21.

Guests can purchase 90-minute sessions for skating time.

To learn more and see pricing, visit SalemonIce.com

