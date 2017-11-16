On the Go with Joe at Salem on Ice

Salem on Ice, the city’s only outdoor ice rink, opens to the public Saturday.More >
The Willamette Valley has struck oil – olive oil that is. This weekend, an event in Dayton is set to celebrate the Mediterranean cuisine classic.More >
Looking for a way to satisfy the biggest of Thanksgiving appetites? It may be time to go beyond the basic bird.More >
The holiday season is just about here, and FOX 12 has a way you can make the season brighter for many local kids.More >
When military members return home has veterans, the transition back to civilian life can be hard. In an effort to help veterans’ homecomings, Lift For The 22 is an organization that started in Oregon that’s designed to provide free one year gym memberships to the veteran community.More >
For a chain of doughnut shops that has only been open five years, Blue Star Donuts has become a huge name in the Portland doughnut scene.More >
The Northwest is known for its winemaking and food scenes, so an annual event is showcasing several delicious things to taste this weekend.More >
It's time again for the biggest pirate party in all of Portland.More >
A local organization that is all about "flower power" is helping kick off a week honoring caregivers helping patients through the ends of their lives.More >
Anyone ready to hit the slopes should make a stop by the Portland Expo Center this weekend, where SkiFever has taken over.More >
A homeless man posed for photos with his dead wife, along with their newborn and toddler, before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room, according to court records.More >
Customers aren't the only ones loving a fast food chain in Vancouver.More >
The Oregon Zoo is offering free admission to all visitors on Sunday, Nov. 19.More >
An 18-year-old driver from Astoria died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 on the Oregon coast near Gearhart.More >
Oregon’s population continues to grow by numbers not seen in more than 20 years.More >
A downtown Portland business owner said she is making the difficult decision to close after an escalation of problems with the homeless population.More >
Caleb Porter is no longer the head coach of the Portland Timbers, according to reports.More >
A 17-year-old man ditched his slippers and ran after a burglar in the rain Tuesday night, all to help his neighbor.More >
A secret indictment filed in Multnomah County Court alleges an Idaho woman, armed with a knife, broke into her husband’s ex-wife’s Gresham home to kill her more than a year ago.More >
