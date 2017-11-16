Clackamas Co. principals, first responders race in grocery store challenge for charity

It was a battle in the aisles Thursday morning between Clackamas County first responders and educators at the Happy Valley Fred Meyer.

With a week until Thanksgiving, two teams – one of public safety officials and the other made up of school officials – kicked off the holiday season with a dash for food.

The teams had the same task: grab as many Thanksgiving groceries as they could in five minutes.

It’s a battle this morning at the Fred Meyer in Happy Valley! First responders vs. principals for a great cause to help needy families pic.twitter.com/Nez3qp0y4H — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) November 16, 2017

Once time ran out, the carts were tallied for the checkout totals.

The team of principals gathered more in $1,075.95 worth of groceries.

While the first responders’ total came in lower at $905.60, their carts include a dinosaur cake.

Starting at 5 p.m., the public can bid on the two teams’ groceries on the City of Happy Valley’s Facebook page. The people with the highest bids at 5 p.m. Friday will each take home a haul of food and the funds will be donated to good causes.

Wanna bid on a yummy ?? meal raising ??for great causes? Head to @cityofhv FB page to see what first responders, principals nabbed in race pic.twitter.com/kiJtsId9Db — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) November 16, 2017

The money raised by the sale of the first responders’ groceries will be donated to Operation Santa, which collected 36,000 pounds of food, more than 8,000 toys and helped more than 500 families for holidays last year.

Meanwhile, the funds raised by the principals’ food sale will go to the Wichita Center, which provides food, health services and clothes for needy families in the Clackamas school district.

