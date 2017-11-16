Search on for Vancouver elk hunter missing in southwest Washingt - KPTV - FOX 12

Search on for Vancouver elk hunter missing in southwest Washington

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Skamania County search and rescue (KPTV file image) Skamania County search and rescue (KPTV file image)
STEVENSON, WA (AP) -

Teams are searching by foot and by snowmobile for a 37-year-old elk hunter reported overdue in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Skamania County Sheriff Dave Brown says the hunter, Joel Presler, of Vancouver, last had contact with his family on Saturday.

Authorities found his pickup truck on Wednesday on a Forest Service road in the Forlorn Lakes area. There's about 2 feet of snow there, and there was no sign that Presler had been to the truck in the past couple of days.

Thursday's forecast called for an additional 6 to 10 inches of snow.

Presler is reported to have been in good health and to have hunted in the area for years. Authorities don't believe he would have hiked in and camped away from his truck.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.