Deputies: Victim spots his stolen tools on OfferUp app

Detectives in Washington County say a man stole tools from a vehicle over the weekend then tried to sell them online using the app OfferUp.

Deputies cited 30-year-old Raymond A. Chavez of Portland for first-degree theft and unlawful entry into a vehicle.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the victim of the theft, Cody Schillinger, called dispatchers Sunday evening saying someone broke into his vehicle at his residence in the 8800 block of Southwest Cashmur Drive in the West Slope neighborhood and stole his tools.

"Once I found that, I was like 'Oh my gosh, this is literally how I make my living and it's all gone," said Schillinger.

Schillinger was able to provide deputies with a detailed list of the tools stolen, including the fact that some were marked with his initials.

Schillinger later called detectives he found one of his stolen items on the sales app OfferUp.

"I saw the pictures and I was like 'My goodness, thank goodness!' It was really surreal," Schillinger said.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office Property Crimes Unit made arrangements to meet with the seller, later identified as Chavez.

The detectives were able to confirm the tools were those stolen from Schillinger and recover the stolen property, valued at around $1,000. The property was returned to Schillinger.

"They said it doesn't happen often. It is definitely a good feeling," said Schillinger.

The sheriff’s office noted that detectives received “valuable assistance” from employees at OfferUp during the investigation.

The detectives also said this was a good reminder for property owners to record serial numbers or apply distinct markings to their property to make identification easier.

