Police: Man hit by car in SE Portland was lying on road before deadly collision

Police have identified the man who was hit by a car and died in southeast Portland on Sunday night.

Investigators said Enrico Reyes, 40, of Portland, was believed to be lying on the road at Southeast 146th and Stark Street immediately before he was struck by a 2014 Honda Accord at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Phil Maynard at 503-823-3809 or Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov.

