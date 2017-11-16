Portland Parks and Rec asks for public’s input on Washington Par - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Parks and Rec asks for public’s input on Washington Park

Posted: Updated:
International Rose Test Garden at Washington Park (FOX 12 Oregon/file photo) International Rose Test Garden at Washington Park (FOX 12 Oregon/file photo)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The city of Portland wants to give Washington Park a major makeover, and city officials want to hear public opinions about the plan.

City officials have created a draft of a new master plan for the park that they claim addresses conflicts and challenges while also finding ways to strengthen the park by building upon its history and existing features.

The current plan includes a car and bike-free area at the International Rose Test Garden, a south-entry garden plaza and a south-entry visitor center.

Portland Parks and Recreation officials said the park attracts more than 3 million visitors every year.

The city has created an online survey at PortlandOregon.gov/Parks where people can weigh in on the plan.

Parks officials noted that the survey runs through the end of the month.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.