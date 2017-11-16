Portland Parks and Rec asks for public’s input on Washington Park

The city of Portland wants to give Washington Park a major makeover, and city officials want to hear public opinions about the plan.

City officials have created a draft of a new master plan for the park that they claim addresses conflicts and challenges while also finding ways to strengthen the park by building upon its history and existing features.

The current plan includes a car and bike-free area at the International Rose Test Garden, a south-entry garden plaza and a south-entry visitor center.

Portland Parks and Recreation officials said the park attracts more than 3 million visitors every year.

The city has created an online survey at PortlandOregon.gov/Parks where people can weigh in on the plan.

Parks officials noted that the survey runs through the end of the month.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.