Report: Oregon’s population continues to grow as more people move from out of state

Oregon’s population continues to grow by numbers not seen in more than 20 years.

A new report from Portland State University’s Population Research Center shows the state’s population jumped from 4,076,350 in 2016 to 4,141,100 in 2017, an increase of 64,750 people.

The 2017 preliminary estimates follow a similar result from 2015 to 2016. In both cases, Oregon’s population increased by 1.6 percent and represented the largest numeric growth over a two-year period since the early 1990s.

Researchers said population growth consists of two factors: Natural increase – the number of births minus the number of deaths – and net migration – the people moving in minus the people moving out.

Net migration accounted for around 88 percent of Oregon’s population growth from 2016 to 2017, according to the PSU report.

Citing an aging population and declining birth rates, researchers said natural increase contributed less to Oregon’s population growth than at any time since the 1930s.

At the same time, the number of people moving into Oregon surpassed the number of people leaving the state by more than 50,000 for the second consecutive year.

Since 2012, net migration has resulted in more than 200,000 additional Oregon residents.

Multnomah and Washington counties each added more than 12,000 people for the year and Clackamas County added 8,000. The largest percentage growth occurred in the central Oregon counties of Deschutes County with 3.6 percent and Crook County at 2.4 percent.

The preliminary population estimates are subject to revision during a month-long review period. The final July 1 population estimates will be certified by Dec. 15.

For more details, go to: pdx.edu/prc/population-reports-estimates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.