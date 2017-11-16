Retired Hillsboro K-9 dies, police say goodbye

A dog who served the Hillsboro Police Department for nearly six years has died, officers reported Thursday.

K-9 Riley passed away Nov. 9 with his partner by his side at Dove Lewis Animal Hospital.

Riley, a mix breed Terrier, was 15 years old and had retired from the police department three years earlier.

After his last day of work, Riley lived out his golden years with his partner. He had a Chihuahua friend and long naps, long walks and playing with his ball were daily occurrences, according to police.

Riley is remembered as a “pound puppy turned police narcotics detection canine.” He was originally adopted from the Humane Society in La Grande and first worked for a police department in Washington state, Hillsboro police said.

Riley was trained to detect several drug odors, including heroin, cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and black tar heroin.

While serving as a K-9, Riley located drugs or items contaminated with the odor of drugs, hundreds if not thousands of times, police said.

“A dog known for his love of barking and food, Riley will forever be remembered as one of Hillsboro Police Department’s best canines!” police said.

