Man accused of threatening employee puts Chemeketa campus in Brooks on lockdown

A suspect accused of threatening a Chemeketa Community College employee on the Brooks campus was arrested after a lockdown.

The verbal threat was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday. At the time, around 40 Marion County deputies were on campus for training.

The campus and surrounding area was put on lockdown. At 10:49 a.m., Jose Lara-Anaya, 39, of Woodburn, was found near the Brooks campus and arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and menacing.

Deputies said Lara-Anaya was intoxicated and suffering from what appeared to be mental health issues.

Lara-Anaya was taken to the Marion County Jail and was set to be given a mental health evaluation. A jail booking photo was not immediately available.

“Deputies would like to thank Chemeketa Community College, Salem Police Mobile Crisis Response Team and local businesses who provided information that aided in locating Mr. Lara-Anaya,” according to a Marion County Sheriff’s Office statement.

