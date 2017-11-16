Astoria teen dies in two-car Highway 101 crash on Oregon coast

An 18-year-old driver from Astoria died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 on the Oregon coast.

Emergency crews responded to the Gearhart area at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said 18-year-old Broderick Danielson of Astoria was driving a Honda Civic north when he lost control and his car rotated sideways into the southbound lanes.

The driver of a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner was unable to stop and hit the passenger side of the Honda.

Danielson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police did not report injuries involving the 38-year-old woman driving the SUV.

Investigators said speed is being considered a contributing factor for the crash.

Highway 101 was closed to one lane for one hour and completely shut down for an additional hour due to the investigation.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by the Gearhart Fire Department, Gearhart Police Department, Clatsop County Sheriff’s office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

