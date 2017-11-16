Deputies: Two children injured after being struck by vehicle in - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Two children injured after being struck by vehicle in Aloha

Washington County deputies responded to a crash Thursday afternoon in Aloha involving two children.

Deputies said the crash happened on Southwest 170th Avenue near Farmington Road.

They noted that the injuries seem to not be life-threatening and that the children are being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

According to the sheriff's office, the children were walking between cars about 100 feet from the intersection of SW 170th Avenue and Farmington Road when they were struck by the vehicle in a turn lane.

