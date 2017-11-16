Stranger leaves Scratch-its on veterans’ cars in S. Oregon; one wins $1,000

A stranger left Oregon Lottery Scratch-it tickets on cars in veteran parking spaces in southern Oregon, and one of the tickets won $1,000 for a newly married U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

On Thursday, the Oregon Lottery reported Justice Prosise had won $1,000 from the unexpected gift.

Prosise is taking classes at Rogue Community College to be a juvenile corrections life counselor. He said he came out of class and found Scratch-it tickets on his car and at least two others parked in the school’s veteran spaces.

Prosise said he checked the ticket 10 times to be sure he had won. His wife didn’t believe him at first.

The couple said the money will come in handy after a recent vacation.

"I took her to Hawaii last April and proposed to her at sunset on the beach," Justice said. "I'm not totally romantic, the ring was in a Poke Ball."

Emily Prosise said even though they don’t know who left the ticket, they are extremely grateful for the post-Veterans Day gift.

"We want to give the person a big hug and say thank you!" said Emily Prosise.

