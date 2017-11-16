Clark Co. deputies searching for missing 18-year-old not in cont - KPTV - FOX 12

Clark Co. deputies searching for missing 18-year-old not in contact with family, friends

Britney Goodwin (Photos released by Clark County Sheriff's Office) Britney Goodwin (Photos released by Clark County Sheriff's Office)
Clark County deputies are searching for a missing 18-year-old who has not been in contact with her family or friends for weeks.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Thursday locating Britney Goodwin.

Goodwin last had contact with her family in late October. She had been in contact with friends up until two weeks ago.

Since that time, deputies said nobody has heard from her. 

Deputies want to connect with Goodwin to make sure she is safe.

Goodwin is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with dark hair and glasses.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact Detective Lindsay Schultz at Lindsay.schultz@clark.wa.gov or leave a message on the sheriff’s office tip line at 360-397-2120.

