AAA expects the busiest Thanksgiving traffic in more than a decade

AAA is expecting the busiest Thanksgiving weekend traffic in more than a decade.

According to AAA, almost 51 million Americans will travel father than 50 miles over the four-day weekend. That's up more than three percent from 2016, and includes 650,000 Oregonians.

The busiest travel day will be Nov. 22, the day before Thanksgiving.

AAA estimates about 4 million people will fly, especially because airfares are down 23 percent. Eighty-nine percent of travelers will be traveling by car.

Those driving over the holiday should keep in mind that the cost of fueling is up.

Gas prices are 30 cents higher than last year. The average for a gallon of regular in Oregon is $2.86.

Washington's average is even higher at $3.00 a gallon.

The Better Business Bureau has a warning for travelers this year. Some scammers have been caught posing as ride-share drivers at airports. The drivers ask for upfront payment rather than paying through the app.

