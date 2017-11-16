Oregon Zoo offering free admission on Nov. 19

Masai giraffe Buttercup strolls among the fall foliage at the Oregon Zoo. (Photo by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo)

The Oregon Zoo is offering free admission to all visitors on Sunday, Nov. 19.

“Periodically, the zoo hosts a free day as a thank you to the community,” said Dr. Don Moore, zoo director. “This is a great time of year to see the animals. We have a full day of activities scheduled, and we hope everyone who comes through the gates on Sunday is inspired to help create a better future for wildlife.”

The zoo opens at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and closes at 4 p.m.

The day will be full of activities for visitors to enjoy. Activities taking place include:

10:45 a.m. – river otter activities

10:30 a.m. – crocodile feeding at African Rainforest

11 a.m. – condor keeper talk

11:30 a.m. – sea otter feeding

12:30 p.m. – elephant activities at Forest Hall

12:45 p.m. – chimpanzee feeding

1 p.m. – reptile encounter at Family Farm

2 p.m. – orangutan feeding

2:15 p.m. – porcupine feeding

2:30 p.m. – penguin feeding

3 p.m. – bat feeding

“Community free days are typically busy ones for the zoo,” Dr. Moore said. “One tip for making your visit more enjoyable is to ride MAX to the zoo. You avoid traffic, don’t have to worry about parking — and the Washington Park stop lets you off just steps from the zoo entrance.”

The Sunset Transit Center park-and-ride lot, which is one MAX stop from the zoo, offers free parking. For TriMet fare and route information, call 503-238-RIDE (7433), or visit trimet.org.

