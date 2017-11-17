Report: Caleb Porter out as head coach of the Portland Timbers

Caleb Porter is no longer the head coach of the Portland Timbers, according to reports.

According to FourFourTwo, Porter and the Timbers have mutually decided to part ways.

The news of Porter's departure comes after the team finished first-place in the Western Conference this year.

Not much is shocking in pro sports anymore but this seems like that. Out after season five as a top-seed in the West. https://t.co/MVfZygGckC — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) November 17, 2017

Porter was hired by the Timbers ahead of the 2013 season. He was named 2013 MLS Coach of the Year after leading the Timbers to a 14-5-15 record.

In 2015, Porter led the Timbers to their first MLS Cup title with a 2-1 win against Columbus Crew SC.

During his five seasons in the Rose City, Porter compiled a 68-50-52 record.

Caleb Porter on his passion to win after collecting win No. 150 earlier during his 5th season in the Rose City. 'Hopefully there are another 150 with this club in the future.' #RCTID pic.twitter.com/hZgz51Sf7p — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) November 17, 2017

Here's what Merritt Paulson shared with us last Friday about the coaching job for his club this season #RCTID pic.twitter.com/4t7QTD8lzD — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) November 17, 2017

The Timbers had signed Porter to a long-term contract extension in Jan. 2016. Details of the extension were not released.

FOX 12 had an end of the season interview with Porter planned for Wednesday morning, but on Tuesday evening a spokesperson for the Timbers said Porter was unavailable.

The Timbers are expected to make a formal announcement on Friday.

