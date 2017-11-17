Report: Caleb Porter out as head coach of the Portland Timbers

A homeless man posed for photos with his dead wife, along with their newborn and toddler, before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room, according to court records.More >
Customers aren't the only ones loving a fast food chain in Vancouver.More >
The Oregon Zoo is offering free admission to all visitors on Sunday, Nov. 19.More >
An 18-year-old driver from Astoria died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 on the Oregon coast near Gearhart.More >
Oregon’s population continues to grow by numbers not seen in more than 20 years.More >
A downtown Portland business owner said she is making the difficult decision to close after an escalation of problems with the homeless population.More >
A 17-year-old man ditched his slippers and ran after a burglar in the rain Tuesday night, all to help his neighbor.More >
A secret indictment filed in Multnomah County Court alleges an Idaho woman, armed with a knife, broke into her husband’s ex-wife’s Gresham home to kill her more than a year ago.More >
Diego Valeri and his #8 jersey finished 12th, followed Darlington Nagbe’s #6 jersey at 16 and Diego Chara’s #21 jersey at 21 on the list.More >
Dylan Remick and Mauro Manotas scored to send the Houston Dynamo through to the Western Conference final after a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers in the second leg of their semifinal Sunday night.More >
Jeff Attinella had two saves to help the Portland Timbers to a 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Monday night in the opener of their Western Conference semifinal.More >
Already the top-seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Timbers now have their first date for the postseason.More >
Rip City met Soccer City recently as Portland Trail Blazer Moe Harkless became an honorary member of the press as a still photographer at a Portland Timbers match.More >
Darren Mattocks scored early in the second half to give the Portland Timbers a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in their regular-season finale.More >
Adrianna Franch, the goalkeeper for the Portland Thorns, has been named the National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the year for the 2017 season.More >
A fundraising effort by the Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns FC has helped raise more than $46,000 to help with the response efforts to the Eagle Creek Fire.More >
Sebastian Blanco scored a pair of second-half goals to lead the Portland Timbers over D.C. United 4-0 on Sunday.More >
