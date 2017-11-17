Health department says several rats found at Vancouver McDonald's

Customers aren't the only ones loving a fast food chain in Vancouver.

The Clark County Health Department says several rats were caught at a McDonald's inside a Walmart, located at 221 Northeast 104th Avenue, forcing the fast food chain to close it's doors for at least 48 hours.

FOX 12 spoke with one customer who said they had no idea about the rat problem.

"That sounds a little too sketchy, I don't trust that at all," said Jonus Castro-Coley.

According to the health department, the company already trapped several of the rodents.

Now, the McDonald's as well as the deli and bakery inside the Walmart are closed.

To make sure the problem doesn't spread, the healthy department says they will conduct on site inspections and provide assistance to make sure food that's prepared and sold meets food safety regulations.

While health officials are not saying how the problem started, a Walmart official told FOX 12 the store "closed the deli and bakery as a precaution to sanitize and ensure the environment is clean and safe for customers."

In the meantime, some customers say they may not be eating there for awhile.

"If you caught me on the way in, I probably wouldn't have gone in the store," said Mary Trujillo.

Officials say the fast food restaurant will most likely open in a day or so. They also say there's no proof the rodents have affected Walmart's food.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.