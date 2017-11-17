On the Go with Joe at CFA International Cat Show

The Portland Expo Center has an event this weekend that’s the cat’s meow. The CFA International Cat Show, the nation’s biggest cat show, is in town Saturday and Sunday.More >
Salem on Ice, the city’s only outdoor ice rink, opens to the public Saturday.More >
The Willamette Valley has struck oil – olive oil that is. This weekend, an event in Dayton is set to celebrate the Mediterranean cuisine classic.More >
Looking for a way to satisfy the biggest of Thanksgiving appetites? It may be time to go beyond the basic bird.More >
The holiday season is just about here, and FOX 12 has a way you can make the season brighter for many local kids.More >
When military members return home has veterans, the transition back to civilian life can be hard. In an effort to help veterans’ homecomings, Lift For The 22 is an organization that started in Oregon that’s designed to provide free one year gym memberships to the veteran community.More >
For a chain of doughnut shops that has only been open five years, Blue Star Donuts has become a huge name in the Portland doughnut scene.More >
The Northwest is known for its winemaking and food scenes, so an annual event is showcasing several delicious things to taste this weekend.More >
It's time again for the biggest pirate party in all of Portland.More >
A local organization that is all about "flower power" is helping kick off a week honoring caregivers helping patients through the ends of their lives.More >
The internet is not happy. Why? Because a little kid allegedly destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.More >
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit, the Forest Grove Police Department and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office for the operations over the past three months.More >
Last year, Justin Havard was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison for killing an infant in 2013 in Jasper, Texas. Now, he’s out of prison after serving just 13 months.More >
A 56-year-old man died at Maui's Ahihi-Kinau Natural Area Reserve on Friday afternoon after authorities said he became ill while snorkeling.More >
In an extremely rare case, a Washington 14-year-old has been diagnosed with viral meningitis for the fifth time.More >
The Oregon Zoo is offering free admission to all visitors on Sunday, Nov. 19.More >
Police are searching for the driver of a pickup who left the scene after 10 cars hit a saw that fell from his trailer on Interstate 5 near Woodburn.More >
A Portland man who solicited explicit images from girls in Louisiana may have had direct contact with children in the metro area, according to the FBI.More >
Crews responded to a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Wilsonville Friday evening.More >
Customers aren't the only ones loving a fast food chain in Vancouver.More >
