On the Go with Joe at CFA International Cat Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland Expo Center has an event this weekend that’s the cat’s meow.

The CFA International Cat Show, the nation’s biggest cat show, is in town Saturday and Sunday.

With dozens of breeds vying for honors and prizes, the show is a “purrfect” event for cat lovers.

Local cat organizations and Moshow, Portland’s cat rapper, will also be present.

To learn more about the event, anyone interested can visit the show’s Facebook page or CFA.org/InternationalShow

