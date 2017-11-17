On the Go with Joe at CFA International Cat Show

The Portland Expo Center has an event this weekend that’s the cat’s meow.

The CFA International Cat Show, the nation’s biggest cat show, is in town Saturday and Sunday.

With dozens of breeds vying for honors and prizes, the show is a “purrfect” event for cat lovers.

Local cat organizations and Moshow, Portland’s cat rapper, will also be present.

Ever watch someone literally trying to herd cats? Well, that’s what I’m seeing right now at the #internationalcatshow Here live on @fox12oregon ! pic.twitter.com/F8H0sh6FMu — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) November 17, 2017

To learn more about the event, anyone interested can visit the show’s Facebook page or CFA.org/InternationalShow.

