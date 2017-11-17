Tony Martinez stirs up traditional soup as his favorite holiday dish

(KPTV) -
What's more comforting for a fall meal than a great bowl of soup? For his edition of "My Favorite Dish," Tony Martinez has just the recipe, which has been in his family for more than a century.
Ingredients:
- A 32 ounce carton of Chicken broth
- One bunch of parsley
- One head of cauliflower
- 3 medium sized white potatoes
- Dry, red sherry
- A small baguette for the pieces of bread
Instructions:
- Heat some lard and add a tablespoon of flour. Let that brown.
- Add broth, little by little, stirring so that it doesn’t get lumpy.
- Add a little bit of finely chopped parsley
- and some cauliflower diced into small pieces.
- When it’s at a medium boil, add three chopped potatoes,
- then return it to a medium boil, cover it and let it simmer.
- Season it well and add Vino Jerez Tinto.
- When you bring it to the table, serve it with little pieces of fried bread.
