Tony Martinez stirs up traditional soup as his favorite holiday dish

What's more comforting for a fall meal than a great bowl of soup? For his edition of "My Favorite Dish," Tony Martinez has just the recipe, which has been in his family for more than a century.

Ingredients:

A 32 ounce carton of Chicken broth

One bunch of parsley

One head of cauliflower

3 medium sized white potatoes

Dry, red sherry

A small baguette for the pieces of bread

Instructions:

Heat some lard and add a tablespoon of flour. Let that brown. Add broth, little by little, stirring so that it doesn’t get lumpy. Add a little bit of finely chopped parsley and some cauliflower diced into small pieces. When it’s at a medium boil, add three chopped potatoes, then return it to a medium boil, cover it and let it simmer. Season it well and add Vino Jerez Tinto. When you bring it to the table, serve it with little pieces of fried bread.

