Peacock Lane holiday lights back in December for another season

Next month, the popular holiday light displays on southeast Portland’s Peacock Lane will shine at night.

Starting Dec. 15 and running through Dec. 31, the residents of Peacock Lane will share their decorated homes with the public. The first three days are for pedestrian visitors only.

Seeing the lights is free of charge and visitors are asked to keep the experience commercial-free by not passing out flyers nor partaking in solicitation.

Between Dec. 15 and Dec. 24, cocoa and cider donated by Boyd’s Coffee and Tea will be provided for free at 6 p.m. until supplies run out.

Donations of cash and canned goods will be accepted at the beverage booth, and a portion of the proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels.

Earlier this month, Peacock Lane was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

