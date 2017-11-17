Sheriff: 22 men arrested for commercial sexual solicitation in Washington Co. operations

Two law enforcement missions aimed at combating human trafficking in the metro area led to the arrests of 22 men on charges of commercial sexual solicitation, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit, the Forest Grove Police Department and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office for the operations over the past three months.

On Friday, deputies announced the missions had led to 22 arrests.

The suspects were identified as:

Majid L. Abdulla, 36, of Beaverton

Nicholas R. Arntsen, 21, of Portland

Roy P. Carino, 51, of Beaverton

Javies Chavez, 24, of Cornelius

Jesus Cruz-Arreguin, 33, of Gervais

Richard Derby, 19, of Forest Grove

Lazaro Echevarria-Martinez, 46, of Forest Grove

Pedro Escalona-Varela, 31, of Beaverton

Rigoberto Figueroa-Gutierrez, 35, no city given

Charles F. Giaquinto, 48, of Beaverton

Shubham Gilda, 32, of Hillsboro

Abhishek Kumar, 31, of Hillsboro

Galo M. Legarda, 39, of Gladstone

Joseph T. Martinez, 24, of Aurora

John W. Miller, 44, of Seabec, Washington

Domenico A. Opiela, 46, of Deerfield Beach, Florida

John M. Pearson, 73, of Cornelius

Daniel N. Radtke, 39, of Beaverton

Isagani C. Rausa, 33, of Tigard

Rene Rodriguez-Abarca, 37, of Forest Grove

Gaspar Silva-Zavala, 43, of Beaverton

Apurva H. Thakkar, 27, of Salem

Each suspect was arrested on the charge of commercial sexual solicitation. Cruz-Arreguin faces an additional charge of third-degree theft, according to deputies.

“The stated goal of these missions is to break a link in the chain of human trafficking by enforcing state and federal laws and developing intelligence on those trafficking victims in Washington County,” according to a sheriff’s office statement.

The sheriff’s office also thanked local hotels that assisted with the missions.

Related: Oregon mug shots

Copyright 2107 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.