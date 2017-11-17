Sheriff: 22 men arrested for commercial sexual solicitation in W - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: 22 men arrested for commercial sexual solicitation in Washington Co. operations

Two law enforcement missions aimed at combating human trafficking in the metro area led to the arrests of 22 men on charges of commercial sexual solicitation, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit, the Forest Grove Police Department and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office for the operations over the past three months.

On Friday, deputies announced the missions had led to 22 arrests.

The suspects were identified as:

  • Majid L. Abdulla, 36, of Beaverton
  • Nicholas R. Arntsen, 21, of Portland
  • Roy P. Carino, 51, of Beaverton
  • Javies Chavez, 24, of Cornelius
  • Jesus Cruz-Arreguin, 33, of Gervais
  • Richard Derby, 19, of Forest Grove
  • Lazaro Echevarria-Martinez, 46, of Forest Grove
  • Pedro Escalona-Varela, 31, of Beaverton
  • Rigoberto Figueroa-Gutierrez, 35, no city given
  • Charles F. Giaquinto, 48, of Beaverton
  • Shubham Gilda, 32, of Hillsboro
  • Abhishek Kumar, 31, of Hillsboro
  • Galo M. Legarda, 39, of Gladstone
  • Joseph T. Martinez, 24, of Aurora
  • John W. Miller, 44, of Seabec, Washington
  • Domenico A. Opiela, 46, of Deerfield Beach, Florida
  • John M. Pearson, 73, of Cornelius
  • Daniel N. Radtke, 39, of Beaverton
  • Isagani C. Rausa, 33, of Tigard
  • Rene Rodriguez-Abarca, 37, of Forest Grove
  • Gaspar Silva-Zavala, 43, of Beaverton
  • Apurva H. Thakkar, 27, of Salem

Each suspect was arrested on the charge of commercial sexual solicitation. Cruz-Arreguin faces an additional charge of third-degree theft, according to deputies.

“The stated goal of these missions is to break a link in the chain of human trafficking by enforcing state and federal laws and developing intelligence on those trafficking victims in Washington County,” according to a sheriff’s office statement.

The sheriff’s office also thanked local hotels that assisted with the missions.

