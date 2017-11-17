Man drives off road, hits tree in deadly Hwy 20 crash in Linn Co - KPTV - FOX 12

Man drives off road, hits tree in deadly Hwy 20 crash in Linn County

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Oregon State Police Photo: Oregon State Police
LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A man died after he drove off Highway 20 and hit a tree, according to Oregon State Police. 

Emergency crews responded to the scene in Linn County near Milepost 16 at 6:43 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a 39-year-old man was driving a 2001 Acura east on the highway when he veered off the road and hit a tree.

The man, whose name has not been released pending family notifications, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speeding is being considered a contributing factor in the crash, according to police.

The Lebanon Fire District and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted Oregon State Police at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.