Wanted Oregon sex trafficking suspect turns himself in to authorities in Seattle

A wanted sex trafficking suspect on the run for more than a year turned himself in just days after the FBI increased its reward to find him.

Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal, 29, turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Service in Seattle on Thursday night.

Curnal was indicted by a federal grand jury in Oregon in October 2016 on charges of sex trafficking of a child and transportation of a minor for the purposes of prostitution.

The indictment alleges that Curnal and Terrence T. Barnes drove an underage victim from Portland to Seattle as part of a sex trafficking operation.

Barnes was arrested in November 2016 in Nebraska.

Investigators said Curnal has extensive ties to Seattle and he was believed to be living there. This week, the FBI increased the reward for information that led to an arrest and conviction of Curnal to up to $15,000.

#Update Fugitive Kamau Curnal turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Service in Seattle on the evening of Thursday, November 16, 2017. The arrest was without incident. pic.twitter.com/b5myQCNoET — FBI Portland (@FBIPortland) November 17, 2017

Curnal was scheduled to appear in federal court in Seattle on Friday.

