Wanted Oregon sex trafficking suspect turns himself in to authorities in Seattle

Wanted Oregon sex trafficking suspect turns himself in to author - KPTV - FOX 12

Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal (FBI) Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal (FBI)
Aaron Barnes (FBI) Aaron Barnes (FBI)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A wanted sex trafficking suspect on the run for more than a year turned himself in just days after the FBI increased its reward to find him.

Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal, 29, turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Service in Seattle on Thursday night.

Curnal was indicted by a federal grand jury in Oregon in October 2016 on charges of sex trafficking of a child and transportation of a minor for the purposes of prostitution.

The indictment alleges that Curnal and Terrence T. Barnes drove an underage victim from Portland to Seattle as part of a sex trafficking operation.

Barnes was arrested in November 2016 in Nebraska.

Investigators said Curnal has extensive ties to Seattle and he was believed to be living there. This week, the FBI increased the reward for information that led to an arrest and conviction of Curnal to up to $15,000.

Curnal was scheduled to appear in federal court in Seattle on Friday.

