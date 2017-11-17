Daveed Diggs talks to MORE about ‘Wonder’

Rapper and actor Daveed Diggs won a Tony for performing in the original cast of "Hamilton," his first Broadway role.

Now he’s hit the big screen for the first time in “Wonder,” which Daveed stars in with Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay.

MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with Daveed about his role as Mr. Brown the teacher.

Playing a teacher wasn’t foreign territory for Daveed, since he used to work in real classrooms.

“Wonder” is in theaters now.

