Daveed Diggs talks to MORE about ‘Wonder’ - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Daveed Diggs talks to MORE about ‘Wonder’

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Rapper and actor Daveed Diggs won a Tony for performing in the original cast of "Hamilton," his first Broadway role.

Now he’s hit the big screen for the first time in “Wonder,” which Daveed stars in with Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay.

MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with Daveed about his role as Mr. Brown the teacher.

Playing a teacher wasn’t foreign territory for Daveed, since he used to work in real classrooms.

 “Wonder” is in theaters now.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.