Bryan Cranston returns to the big screen in ‘Last Flag Flying’

For many, actor Bryan Cranston is and forever will be Walter White from the hit show "Breaking Bad."

Now, he’s in a new film about America’s armed forces, but he told MORE’s Molly Riehl it’s not just another movie about veterans.

Bryan, Steve Carell and Laurence Fishburne bring the Marine Corps brotherhood to the big screen in "Last Flag Flying."

“It's first and foremost a movie that should entertain you. If it makes you think a little bit about the military experience, that's good, too. We honor that,” Bryan told Molly.

“Last Flag Flying” is in theaters now.

