Woman who left kids at park to get tattoo sentenced to one week in jail

A woman who left her two young children alone in a park while she went to get a tattoo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to one week in jail.

Ana Lara, 28, pleaded guilty on Nov. 6 to the charge of second-degree child neglect.

Lara was arrested in September after witnesses called 911 saying they found two children – ages 3 and 8 – in a bathroom at Harleman Park in Cornelius with no parent or adult.

Investigators said the children were dropped off at the park and became scared when it started to rain, so they hid in the bathroom.

Deputies said the children were there for about an hour before Lara returned to get them.

After her arrest, the Oregon Department of Human Services placed the children with their grandmother.

After pleading guilty this month, Lara was sentenced to one week in jail with credit for time already served. She was also sentenced to two years probation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.