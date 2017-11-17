Portland firefighters help kids prepare for winter with Operation Warm Coat

Every child needs a nice winter coat this time of year, so Portland firefighters handed out some to local kids Friday morning.

Firefighters showed up to Sacajawea Head Start in northeast Portland as part of Operation Warm Coat to give out coats for kids ages 3 to 12.

This year 560 kids will get a new winter coat thanks to generous donations.

"This is something we can do with local businesses,” firefighter Isaac McLennan explained. “To make sure that children can just be focused on coming to school and learning and not have to be focused on whether or not they can stay warm."

This is the fourth year the Portland Firefighter Association has been providing local kids with warm coats.

To learn more about the program, visit OperationWarm.org/Portland.

