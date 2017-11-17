Police: 54-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly SE Portland shooting

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Nov. 10, according to Portland police.

Shawn Kevin McGinnis was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Friday on charges of murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said the shooting investigation began on Nov. 10 at 11:07 p.m., when officers were called out to the 8100 block of Southeast Glenwood Street on the report of gunfire.

When officers arrived on scene they found 52-year-old Robert Lee Kaiser dead near a home. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Kaiser died of homicidal violence as a result of a gunshot injury.

During the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to arrest McGinnis in connection with Kaiser's death.

Detectives secured a warrant for McGinnis' arrest, and on Monday the United States Marshals Service Oregon Fugitive Task Force arrested McGinnis at a home in the 300 block of Southeast 45th Avenue.

Due to a pre-existing injury that required medical attention, McGinnis was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. He was released on Friday morning and booked into jail.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov.

