FBI: Child porn suspect may have had direct contact with children in Portland area

A Portland man who solicited explicit images from girls online may have had direct contact with children in the metro area, according to the FBI.

FBI agents arrested Juan Carlos Ramon, 32, on charges of production of child pornography at his home in Portland on Thursday.

Investigators said Ramon contacted two young girls in Louisiana via an app called Musical.ly and convinced them to send him sexually explicit photos and video of themselves. The girls were 6 and 8 years old, according to the FBI.

A criminal complaint alleges Roman also contacted many other children for explicit material.

Investigators said Ramon may have had the opportunity for direct contact with children as a result of various jobs he’s had, including working for Metropolitan Family Service’s SUN Community Schools program in Gresham.

Ramon currently works for El Programa Hispano Catolico (Catholic Services) in Gresham.

Agents reported Ramon's jobs "held significant positions of trust with children."

The investigation began in late June 2017 when a family in Louisiana reported the online contact allegedly involving Ramon.

The FBI asked parents with children who may have had contact with Ramon to discuss the situation with them.

Parents who have a child who has come in contact with Mr. Ramon should let their child know that he has been arrested for inappropriate behavior with a child. Parents should tell their child that if Mr. Ramon did, or said, anything inappropriate to them to let them know. If a child discloses an incident that did happen to him or her, or that they observed happen to someone else, the parent should not ask the child detailed questions about the incident. Instead, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the FBI at (503) 224-4181.

