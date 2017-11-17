Fans camp out to be first in line for ‘Hamilton’ in Portland

It’s the hottest ticket in town, and for show-goers still looking to find a seat, good luck.

The Tony Award-winning show “Hamilton” is coming to Portland this spring, and tickets went on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday.

The Broadway hit is coming to the Keller Auditorium for just over two weeks in late March and early April, and people excited to get their hands on tickets started camping out for them.

Some people told FOX 12 they got in line as early as 11 p.m. Thursday, meaning they spent nearly 11 hours in the rain and cold to be first in line for seats.

It’s almost impossible not to be familiar with this show. The wildly popular musical tells the tale of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Tickets started around $80 bucks and went up to $500 for VIP seats. Of course, fans going through a third-party reseller will be paying much more than that.

Soooo this whole Portland #Hamilton tickets thing... ?? If you already got 'em, you're among the lucky ones! pic.twitter.com/iY89LjC6aN — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) November 17, 2017

People who waited in line Friday morning said it was worth the wait in soggy conditions.

“I’ve been obsessing about it for about a year now,” fan Chloe Wilson told FOX 12. “It was worth it, waiting out here in the cold, it’s the only thing I want this year.”

“I’m really, really excited, but not as excited as my daughter’s going to be on Christmas morning,” Eric French added. “She’s 13 and a total theater kid. She knows every lyric to every song of Hamilton. She’s going to freak out.”

Fans shouldn’t give up if they were not able to get their tickets Friday. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 orchestra seats for each performance. Those details will be sorted out closer to show time in the spring.

