Friends on Us Friday program cuts adoption fees at 3 Oregon animal shelters

Some furry friends have new homes thanks to a special promotion at some area animal shelters.

Multnomah County Animal Services offered a new program where they were not charging adoption fees, calling it Friends on Us Friday.

All adoption fees at the Troutdale shelter were being waved thanks to the North Shore Animal League and Zappos. The only requirement for new pet owners is paying the license fees.

Matt Gregg got there early to adopt a dog and told FOX 12 the money he would have spent on the fees will instead go to cover other expenses for his new furry friend.

"It's a helping hand. We can spend that money on stuff for him and getting him set up with stuff for him, instead of spending it on an adoption fee,” Gregg said. “It's still nice the shelter is getting the money from the business that is supporting it."

Multnomah County Animal Services is open until 7 p.m. Friday. The Friends on Us Friday promotion was also held at shelters in Prineville and McMinnville.

For more information on the program, head to AnimalLeague.org.

