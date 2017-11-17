Police searching for driver after saw fell from trailer causing 10 cars to hit it on I-5 near Woodburn

Vehicle damaged on I-5 near Woodburn and a photo of a similar saw as one that fell from a trail on I-5 (Photos: Oregon State Police)

Police are searching for the driver of a pickup who left the scene after 10 cars hit a saw that fell from his trailer on Interstate 5 near Woodburn.

The incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the large red and black band saw, measuring 5 feet long by 2 feet tall, fell from a trailer being pulled by a pickup similar to a Ford F-250.

Witnesses said the driver initially stopped and ran toward the saw, but he turned around, got back in his truck and drove away after he saw other vehicles starting to hit the saw.

A total of 10 vehicles hit the saw. Most received minor damage, but one vehicle flipped and that driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. There were no other reports of injuries.

The only description of the driver is that he is a man. The bed of the truck is black or has black two-tone paint, according to a witness.

A photo of a similar saw was released by police Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oregon State Police at 800-452-7888.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.