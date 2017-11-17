Vancouver police searching for missing 19-year-old woman with me - KPTV - FOX 12

Vancouver police searching for missing 19-year-old woman with mental health issues

Courtnie Roll (Photo released by Vancouver Police Department) Courtnie Roll (Photo released by Vancouver Police Department)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Vancouver police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman with mental health issues.

Officers asked for the public’s help Friday evening locating Courtnie Roll. 

She went missing at around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to investigators.

Roll is described as a white woman, 5 feet 1 inches tall and 110 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last known to be wearing a maroon-lined hoody over a pink or white tank top and dark skinny jeans with knee-high gray boots.

Anyone who sees Roll is asked to call 911 or the Vancouver Police Department at 360-487-7500.

